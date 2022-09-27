Again a new borrowing of 250 million euros with a short term of 3 years and too high-interest rates for such a repayment period. And the measures for the economy and the citizens are nowhere to be found, the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE Gordana Dimitrieska-Kocoska writes on Facebook.

How did they determine that exactly 250 million euros will be enough when they do not have any specific plan for measures? Why did they take a loan on such a short term? Did they arrange an 18-month grace period by any chance? Or the government is doing maths to last until the regular elections, and then of course they will lose and another one will wonder how they will return the money that is due for payment at that time. Too many questions… I don’t even expect answers from an incompetent government, but time will tell!, writes Dimitrieska-Kocoska in her post.