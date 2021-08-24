Macedonia’s government decided at its Tuesday session to make changes and additions to the measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, thus allowing organization of sporting and culture events, concerts, seminars and workshops, as well as activities in restaurants, cafes, betting shops, etc. in indoor areas at up to 30% capacity and outdoor areas at up to 50% capacity, in line with COVID-19 measures and protocols and mandatory proof of vaccination with at least one dose or a certificate showing a person has recovered from COVID-19 within the past 45 days.