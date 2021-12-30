As of January 1, the price of electricity in Macedonia will increase by 9.48%, Energy Regulatory Commission president Marko Bislimovski said on Thursday.

A decision was also made to cancel the daily cheap tariff. But cheap electricity remains in the evenings and on Sundays. According to Bislimsoki, if no decision was made to cancel the cheap tariff during the day, the increase in electricity prices would have been 14.23 percent.