As of January 1, the price of electricity in Macedonia will increase by 9.48%, Energy Regulatory Commission president Marko Bislimovski said on Thursday.
A decision was also made to cancel the daily cheap tariff. But cheap electricity remains in the evenings and on Sundays. According to Bislimsoki, if no decision was made to cancel the cheap tariff during the day, the increase in electricity prices would have been 14.23 percent.
In the coming period we will monitor the situation, because we are an import-dependent country. If the price of electricity is 1,500 denars, then it will increase by 135 denars and this was the most we can do in order to keep the sector liquid and serve the citizens. We saved about 5 percent per month. We no longer have the comfort. Now the sector cannot withstand the blow of losing 100,000 euros in one day. The real increase is 9.48 percent, said Bislimoski.
