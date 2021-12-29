SDSM leader and Prime Minister-designate for the new Government, Dimitar Kovacevski, in an interview with Kanal 5 announced that the Government’s Work Program will be characterized by a strong commitment to the economy and strengthening the living standard of citizens.

The new government will be more committed to economic issues, to domestic political issues, in order to be able to address the most pressing problems and challenges we currently have, such as the pandemic, the global energy crisis, raising living standards and higher capital investments, in accordance with the plan for accelerated economic growth, said Kovacevski.

Financial support for all citizens and companies will continue and increase, and wages will continue to grow. We will be especially committed to the realization of capital investments. They are always the main driving force of economic growth and therefore there will be a special emphasis, added SDSM leader, Dimitar Kovacevski.