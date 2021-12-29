The price of electricity will be known tomorrow, the President of the Energy Regulatory Commission, Marko Bislimovski said Wednesday on the “Economic Magazine” show on TV Alsat.
He says that the remarks of some dissatisfied energy companies are still awaited, but he claims that a drastic increase is not expected.
There will be no drastic increase, because that is not the solution to the problem. A drastic increase in the price will not improve the situation, it will get worse, because the collection percentage will decrease and that is not our goal. The goal is to keep our system stable, as much as possible in such conditions of energy crisis throughout Europe, said Bislimovski, who clarified that according to him, anything above 20% would be a drastic price increase.
