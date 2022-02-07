Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski informed Monday that an agreement has been reached with the Federation of Trade Unions and employers for a minimum salary of at least 18,000 denars.
As Kovacevski informed on Facebook, 80,000 fellow citizens, workers in various industries, starting from the March salary will receive at least 18,000 denars.
I am happy and satisfied that I can announce that we have reached an agreement with both the Federation of Trade Unions and the employers. 80,000 of our fellow citizens, workers in various industries, starting from the March salary will receive at least 18,000 denars, wrote Prime Minister Kovacevski.
