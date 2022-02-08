The law mandating that Sunday is a day off from work is already leading to major job losses, said Nebi Hoxha, head of the Chamber of commerce of North Western Macedonia.

In a TV interview, Hoxha said that he is receiving reports of companies downsizing as result of this law all the time.

Only one company fired 150 of its employees as result of this law, Hoxha said.

Under the law, select branches of industry and services can still open on Sundays, but have to pay their workers significantly more.