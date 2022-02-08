The agreement reached between the Government, the unions and the association of employers to increase the minimum wage to 300 EUR starting next month will likley lead to new increases in the minimum wage in the future.
As Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi explained, the minimum wage will be set at no less than 57 percent of the average wage. As the average wage rises, so will the mandatory minimum wage.
This is an agreement for automatic increases in the minimum wage. We are leaders in supporting the private sector in the region, Bekteshi said.
Comments are closed for this post.