The government at Tuesday’s session adopted changes and supplements to the Law on Minimum Wage in line with the decisions of the Economic and Social Council.

With these changes, with which the minimum amount of the minimum wage, starting from March, cannot be less than 18,000 denars, the adopted changes for regular annual adjustment of the minimum wage with 50% of the annual growth of the average wage and 50% from the growth of the cost of living, are included in the legal framework as well as the criterion according to which the amount of the minimum wage cannot be lower than 57% of the average wage published according to the State Statistical Office, said the press service of the Government.