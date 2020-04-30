The SDSM government indebted every family in the country for additional 15,000 denars and carried out a mass robbery, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski emphasizedon TV Alfa’s “Zaspij ako mozes” show, where, among other things, he talked about the budget deficit, ie that the SDSM government spent more than it collected.

Budget deficit as means that the government has spent more than it has collected. In the first three months of the year, a mass robbery took place, ie in the first quarter of 2020, and practically every family in Macedonia is indebted for only those three months with additional 15,000 denars. If you make an analysis for the past years, you will come to the conclusion that what I said is that 120 million euros are exactly 43 percent of the government’s planned budget deficit for the entire 2020. To see what they did you need to visit the website of the Ministry of Finance and you will see practically the filling of the budget how it is filled and how it is emptied and you will conclude that what I am saying is a number and is an undeniable fact, said Mickoski.