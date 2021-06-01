Apart from a stolen life, they failed to offer anything, the German company “Wibe” abandoned the construction of Corridor 8 due to unpaid obligations, Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO DPMNE said at Tuesday’s press conference demanding the resignation of the current government.

In the area of railway transport, I will remind you of their epochal promise, which is Corridor 8, ie the construction of the Kumanovo – Beljakovce – Kriva Palanka railway. Four years of grants, famous press conferences, but the truth is that the German company “Wibe” abandoned the construction of this corridor due to unpaid obligations and at the moment there is no progress at all. Apart from a stolen life, they literally failed to offer anything. It is time for them to leave, said Mickoski.