In an interview with TV 24, the President of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, blasted the economic policies of the SDSM government. Commenting on his economic expectations, he said he expects a difficult period for the Macedonian economy due to the incapacity of the current government to deal with the economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak in Macedonia. Mickoski reminded the public that only a few months ago, Macedonia and the Macedonian economy, according to Zaev and SDSM was shining so that an economic catastrophe to happen to us a few months later.

I expect a really difficult period. Although I have to admit that we get quite confusing signals from the relevant institutions. You remember, the country was shining around March 20 and everything was perfect, the budget was full, we had no problems and then everything changes and apocalyptic scenarios are announced, said Mickoski.

