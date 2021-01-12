Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani met Tuesday with the representatives of North Macedonia’s Chambers of Commerce, which make up the Business Dialogue Committee as well as the International Group of Experts that are part of this business dialogue with Greek companies.

The meeting takes place ahead of Minister Osmani’s visit to Athens, in order to exchange information and coordinate future activities arising from the Strategic Partnership Agreement and its Action Plan, intended to encourage and structure the dialogue between the business communities of the two neighboring countries.

Osmani stressed that the goal remains for the two countries through their business communities to find the best solutions regarding the regulation of trademarks, trade names and marks of origin, which will contribute to even more intensive cooperation between Macedonia and Greece.