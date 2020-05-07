Economics Professor and member of the Executive Committee of VMRO-DPMNE, Trajko Slaveski said Thursday on TV Alfa’s “Sto ne e jasno” show that despite the statements of the SDSM Government so far no company has received any state assistance in dealing with the coronavirus crisis. He noted that even the first package of interest-free loans to help the economy has not yet been distributed.

I think that the number of companies, small and medium-sized enterprises, craftsmen who have asked for assistance should not be a criterion for the success or failure of a measure. Namely, we know that they asked for assistance two months ago when the crisis occurred and it was clear what would happen. The fact is that no one has received any aid yet, he said.

