ESM will not give money to the company due to debts from the last heating season. Director Kushtrim Ramadani once again called the authorities to find a way to help because there is only gas for the next 3 days.
He says that until the end of March they have 1 million euros available for the purchase of energy, but with the current prices on the stock market, the assumptions are that the costs would at least double.
Fuel prices were very high, and according to the decision of the ERC, we invoiced and are invoicing with lower prices. We pay 120 denars and sell for 60 denars, so the system is unsustainable in this way. The gentlemen from Promgas met our demand, and we paid in a few days, as much as we had. We have already convinced them twice, but there will be no third time, Kushtrim Ramadani, director of Skopje – Sever AD.
