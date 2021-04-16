Travel agencies have seen a turnover drop of 80 to 100 percent, travel interest is reduced to a minimum, and the realization of the arrangements made is uncertain due to the daily change of decisions in the countries due to the pandemic. They have submitted their requests to the Government and announce that they will join the protest of the hospitality industry on Tuesday.

Interest in travel is reduced to a minimum, it’s almost non-existent. The drop in turnover in all travel agencies is over 80 percent, and in most of them 100 percent. 2021 was the year when we all hoped to return to normal but unfortunately it turned out to be even worse than the previous one. There is no continuous assistance from the state. We see what is happening with the fifth set of measures and we can not stand it, Ana Marija Aleksova from the Chamber of Tourism and Hospitality said at Friday’s press conference.

Travel agencies demand immediate non-refundable assistance from the Government and tourism vouchers to be used through travel agencies. They also ask the authorities to change the decision on the vouchers for the unrealized trips due to the covid crisis, ie instead of December 31 this year, the validity of these vouchers to be extended until December 31, 2022.