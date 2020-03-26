Deputy Agriculture Minister Cvetan Tripunoski called on farmers to maintain and, if possible, increase their food production despite the coronavirus epidemic. He urged on the consumers to make sure they purchase Macedonian made products and support domestic producers.

In these difficult times for our economy, when foreign markets are closing, we have an obligation to our farmers to purchase their products. This will save jobs and entire families. Our farmers feed our country. Buy Macedonian products so we will have enough for everybody, Tripunovski said.