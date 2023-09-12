The government won’t silently witness the unfair and unethical trade practices that directly damage the citizens’ family budgets, the Vice-PM for Economic Affairs, Fatir Bitiqi stressed at Tuesday’s meeting with the Chairperson of the Competition Protection Commission, Vladimir Naumovski.

The issues debated at the meeting concerned the retail price movement and the existence of options for trade practices that disrupt the free market economy and the competition, and damage the citizens.

Both parties concluded that institutional measures are urgently needed, which would, in accordance with their legal competencies, investigate if there are certain violations of the law and abuse of the trade practices in order to unfairly increase the final prices paid by the citizens.