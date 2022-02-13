With the amendment of VMRO-DPMNE, the salaries of educators will be harmonized and increased up to 70%, and pensions 20%, the party said in a statement.

VMRO-DPMNE with the amendment to the Law on Minimum Wage demands harmonization of salaries in the public sector in accordance with the Collective Agreement signed by the unions with the ministry, which will increase the salaries of teachers in primary and secondary schools by up to 70%, and there is also increase for administrative and technical staff.

VMRO-DPMNE additionally through the Parliament demands increase of pensions by 20%, which will be adjusted to the increased prices, and will not allow pensioners to enter into scarcity.

The government should show interest and support the legal solutions proposed by VMRO-DPMNE.