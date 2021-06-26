While Zaev is involved in criminal activities, Macedonia has 15 times less foreign investments than Serbia, 5 times less than Albania, according to VMRO-DPMNE. The party adds that in 2020, only 274 million euros of foreign investments entered Macedonia, some of which include reinvestments of existing facilities.

On the other hand, in the same period, 3.44 billion euros of foreign direct investments entered Serbia, or 15 times more than Macedonia. Serbia has 3 times more population than Macedonia and it is normal for the level of investments to be higher than 2-4 times, but in a situation when it is 15 times higher, then it is obvious that the government is a debacle. Macedonia is at the bottom of the region in terms of foreign investment. Ahead of our country is Montenegro, which is three times smaller in terms of population, and has twice as much foreign investment in the amount of 529 million dollars. Ahead of Macedonia is also BiH with 371 million euros of foreign direct investment, and far ahead of us are Croatia with 1.3 billion euros and Albania with 1.1 billion euros of foreign direct investment, stressed VMRO-DPMNE.

The desperately low level of foreign investments in the country, the party adds, shows that investors do not trust the government, the political situation and the economic policies pursued by SDSM.