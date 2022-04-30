Seven textile companies from the eastern region did not pay the minimum wage. Kristina Ampeva from the “Glasen Tekstilec” NGO says that it is about 1,000 textile workers who reported that they were paid a salary below the minimum.
She explains that 16,000 or 17,000 denars were paid on their accounts. This is an initial figure, she says, and reports are collected in just five days.
We have a case of 970 workers who received a minimum wage of 18,000 denars, but were not paid their wage supplements. For now, these are small numbers, but reports arrive, we complete them, then we submit them to the Labor Inspectorate, says Ampeva.
