When asked about the conditions in his native village Zajas and the fact that there is still no sewerage during Monday’s interview with TV 21, the leader of DUI, Ali Ahmeti, said that people have always fought for freedom and rights, not sewerage.

Why do not you go and ask those who procrastinate, but you ask me! This is done with EU funds and technical problems arise. This was all about Zajas. Of course, waste is also a problem, and a serious problem, as is the sewerage. Both issues are problems that need to be addressed. This does not require statements or announcements, but practical and pragmatic solutions are needed. Both issues as a process are ongoing and I hope they will end. It is a problem that requires a solution not only in Zajas, but in all municipalities, said Ahmeti.