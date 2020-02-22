Hristijan Mickoski at Saturday’s press conference said that one of the strategic priorities of the new VMRO-DPMNE government will be to introduce natural gas for use in households, industry, small and medium-sized enterprises, education, social institutions, health care facilities, complete gasification of Macedonia.
We will completely unblock the gasification that is now blocked and complete it, said the leader of the main opposition party.
Mickoski noted that VMRO-DPMNE is committed to the renewal which will provide free gas connection to every household.
We are committed to the renewal which will bring complete gasification to Macedonia. The gasification that is now block, we will completely unblock it and complete it. One of the strategic priorities of the new VMRO-DPMNE government will be to introduce natural gas for use in households, industry, small and medium enterprises, education, social institutions, health care facilities. That’s why we will build the gas pipeline system in the country, Mickoski said.
Comments are closed for this post.