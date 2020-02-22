Hristijan Mickoski at Saturday’s press conference said that one of the strategic priorities of the new VMRO-DPMNE government will be to introduce natural gas for use in households, industry, small and medium-sized enterprises, education, social institutions, health care facilities, complete gasification of Macedonia.

We will completely unblock the gasification that is now blocked and complete it, said the leader of the main opposition party.

Mickoski noted that VMRO-DPMNE is committed to the renewal which will provide free gas connection to every household.