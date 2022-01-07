epa09063438 An ambulance carrying patient infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease arrives at the City General Hospital 8 September in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 09 March 2021. Due to the continuous increase in the number of newly infected people with COVID-19, North Macedonia Government will declare new curfew next two weeks starting from 10 March 2021.The curfew will begin at 10pm until 5am in the morning every day, including two weekends. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Another daily corona report shows an extremely high number of newly diagnosed cases – 1,171 out of just under 8,000 tests that were conducted. This led to another spike in the number of active cases, which is now over 9.000.

The latest wave corresponds with the New Year celebrations and the emergence of the fast spreading omicron variant. Similar reports of extremely high numbers of tests and of newly diagnosed cases have been coming for days, and anecdotal evidence from the social media shows that people who attended gatherings over the New Year are contracting the virus in large numbers.

Six patients died over the past day, the Healthcare Ministry reported. Additionally, four deaths that occurred in the second half of December, were also reported for the first time. The ages of the deceased ranged from 48 to 91.