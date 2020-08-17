The DUI party announced that its leader Ali Ahmeti will have an important meeting with the leader of SDSM Zoran Zaev tomorrow. DUI says that the two parties have made serious progress in agreeing nearly all issues related to the creation of a new Government. The party didn’t say whether this means that SDSM has accepted their key request – that an ethnic Albanian is named Prime Minister.

Given the urgency we need to act fast through the key institutions of the country that deal with the healthcare and economic consequences of the Covid-19 epidemic. Tomorrow there will be a meeting between Ali Ahmeti and Zoran Zaev where we expect that a final agreement will be reached for a new, stable Government dedicated to enduring a full four year term, DUI said in its press release.