A clerk at the Economic Faculty in Skopje is charged with defrauding six students of 2.000 EUR. The clerk took the money and told the students she will make payments to the faculty in their name. She then gave forged receipts to the students, and kept the money for herself.

Corruption is rampant in Macedonian publicly ran universities. A former long acting Dean of the Economic Faculty is currently standing trial after students reported that he was asking for money or sexual favors to give them a passing grade.