Health Minister Venko Filipce announced on Tuesday a five percent salary increase for all healthcare workers in public healthcare sector. Filipce told Slobodna TV’s Morning Briefing show said that both medical and non-medical staff in health facilities will get an increase in their salaries.
What we need to determine today with the Union is a five percent salary increase for all healthcare workers in public healthcare sector. There will be a salary increase for both medical and non-medical saff and it should start in March. The increase is from this month, ie the March salary, which is paid in April, said Filipce.
