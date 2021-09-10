48 hours have passed since the tragic event in Tetovo, and Zaev still has not addressed the public about the disaster. Zaev has been silent for two days and is avoiding resignation in order to free the investigation from influence that will hinder its objectivity and neutrality, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The party points out that Filipce’s resignation is not enough and the investigation will succeed only Zaev if he resigns.

Zaev’s hiding so far gives us reasons to believe that a process is underway to cover up the evidence and conceal responsibility, the party added.