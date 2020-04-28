Hungary has forwarded a donation of protective kit from China to Macedonia in connection with efforts to combat novel coronavirus.

Hungary has provided assistance in bringing to Skopje the donation of the People’s Republic of China aimed at helping the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This proves yet again that Hungary is ready to help the Western Balkan countries in their fight against COVID-19. We welcome the NATO membership of North Macedonia, as well as the start of its EU accession talks and we remain ready to provide all the necessary support for the European integration of the country, the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.