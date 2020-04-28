SDSM to apologize to the public for spreading lies about Mickoski, asked the spokesman of VMRO DPMNE, Dimce Arsovski.

It was confirmed that SDSM is a falsifying party. Today was revealed the lie created by SDSM over the weekend through countless fake news in relation to VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski’s alleged visit to a fitness in the midst of a state of emergency, said Arsovski.

According to him, the investigation carried out by the Ministry of Interior, taking all the protocols for clarifying the case, confirmed that the footage dates back from more than half a year ago, and that everything is in accordance with the law.