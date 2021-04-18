The coordinator of VMRO-DPMNE’s group in Parliament Nikola Micevski said Sunday that they will only attend Parliament’s 36th session and vote for the fifth package of anti-crisis laws, but will not attend the other sessions.

These laws could have been adopted on Thursday, but due to the stubbornness of the government, it did not happen, said Micevski.

After SDSM MP Bisera Kostadinovska Stojcevska informed on social media that although she is positive for the virus, she will come to the Parliament to vote for the laws, Micevski said that such a protocol does not exist and that it means that the MPs will break the law and endanger public health. He accused the ruling majority of fighting for media attention.