VMRO-DPMNE Vice President and head of the list in the 4th electoral district, Aleksandar Nikoloski today on the last day of the election campaign, promised the residents of the municipality of Rosoman that the origin of the capital of politicians and public officials in the past 30 years will be inspected, noting that if it is determined that someone has abused his position, he will have to return the acquired property.

After July 15, a law will be adopted to inspect the origin of the capital so that we know who worked honestly, and to know who worked dishonestly. Those who worked dishonestly, their capital will be taxed at 70 percent and returned to the people and be prosecuted where needed, said Nikoloski.