Police fines 785 citizens for not wearing masks Macedonia 06.10.2020 / 10:28 Police officers issued 785 fines to citizens who were not wearing masks over the past 24 hours. Wearing masks is mandatory closed public spaces such as supermarkets and banks, and also in open spaces with little room for social distancing.
