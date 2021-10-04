Prosecutor Burim Rustemi demanded that none of the evidence or witnesses presented by the defense in one of the numerous trials against former Transportation Minister Mile Janakieski are accepted. The politically motivated case covers the failed sale of land near Skopje to an Israeli company that planned to build a residential neighborhood.

According to Rustemi, the court should turn down 20 proposed witnesses and four forensics reports that the defense ordered, and which show that state interests were not damaged in the attempted deal. If accepted by the court, the demand would leave the defense without any evidence to base its case on.