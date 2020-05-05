The trial in the major Racket case is supposed to resume today, after a delay brought on by the coronavirus epidemic. Chief suspects, Katica Janeva and Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, will continue presenting their evidence.

The two are accused of extorting at least 1,5 million EUR from businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev, who Janeva was prosecuting while she was the powerful Special Prosecutor. Boki 13 requested that the trial is suspended because his cell was near to the cell of a prisoner who died of the coronavirus.