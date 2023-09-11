The DKSK Anti-Corruption Commission accused the Government of reducing the level of transparency available through the Open Fianance tool.

Open Finance does not provide information about public sector hiring done through hiring companies that act as intermediaries. In this case, the public records only show the company that was doing the hiring, and not the names of the employees. This is a step back and is not ok in my opinion, said DKSK director Biljana Ivanovska.