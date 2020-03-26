Twelve percent of coronavirus patients are doctors and the reason for this is the lack of protective equipment, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Dafina Stojanoska.

We are second in the Balkans by coronavirus cases per capita, and 12 percent of them are doctors. We need to provide enough protective materials to our doctors. We also need to prepare a plan for our healthcare institutions, who must be ready in case the situation escalates, said Stojanoska, adding that the VMRO-DPMNE healthcare commission is constantly in session.

The opposition party also calls for mass testing of at-risk groups such as citizens returning from the diaspora, as well as sample groups of citizens.