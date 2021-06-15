VMRO-DPMNE will mark its 31st birthday at the Ohrid Ancient theatre tomorrow at 19 h, the party informed.

The event will be addressed by the General Secretary of the party Gjorgjija Sajkoski and VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski. The party leader also announced a surprise for June 16.

The way out of the situation in Macedonia is victory of a united opposition bloc, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski believes.

We have differences in the opposition, but our goal is the same. Defeat of Zaev and recovery from the catastrophe in Macedonia. Recently I had contacts with several leaders and parties and I feel a strong opposition mood and here, from Bitola, on behalf of VMRO-DPMNE, I extend my hand to every opposition party and force to join us. If your goal is change of government, defeat of the mafia of Zaev, SDSM, DUI – then you are welcome with us. The opposition bloc will best protect state interests, fight for economic progress and defeat the mafia, Mickoski said at the celebration of the 30th birthday of VMRO-DPMNE’s Youth Force Union in Bitola.

And what will VMRO-DPMNE do, it will be projected in the coming period, said Mickoski, who announced a big surprise for June 16.