After Zoran Zaev called out Ali Ahmeti, telling him that he can’t become Prime Minister holding just 15 seats in Parliament, Ahmeti shot back, reminding Zaev that he also can’t become Prime Minister with only 46 seats.

These were the opening salvos of the coalition talks, that began in earnest after the Parliament was convened today. Zaev held a press conference in which he lambasted the critical press and sent out a warning to Ahmeti not to get carried away in his demands during the talks, telling him he only holds 15 seats. Ahmeti demanded that the next Prime Minister is an ethnic Albanian and made this a condition for his talks with the two winning parties, VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM, who were virtually tied in the elections and need Ahmeti’s votes to be able to get to the 61 votes they need.

After Zaev made his remarks, Ahmeti indicated that he is not in a hurry to crown the next coalition and, in an interview with Koha, stated that “you can’t become Prime Minister with 46 seats either”.