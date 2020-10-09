The Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and the Minister of Health Venko Filipce this afternoon held a meeting with representatives of restaurants for weddings and celebrations, representatives of nightclubs and representatives of some musicians.

After the mutual understanding and the constructive conversation, it was jointly concluded that with this meeting the dialogue has started and that in the coming period, the representatives of restaurants for celebrations and weddings and nightclubs, as well as the representatives of the musicians who perform in them, will submit concrete proposals for solutions, after which they will be reviewed by the expert bodies of the Government, from the economic and from the health-epidemiological aspect and additional working meetings will follow, reads the government’s statement.