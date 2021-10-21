Will Zaev resign from office if he loses Skopje and most of the municipalities after the second round of elections? The Prime Minister and SDSM leader, Zoran Zaev does not give a specific answer to this question. In tonight’s interview with TV 21, he says that if that happens, the government’s policies will be difficult to implement.

In such circumstances, I as Prime Minister and the Government led by me cannot move forward towards the European Union when you have policies at the local level that will do everything to quarrel with Bulgaria and Greece, currently two EU member states that they can only be silent and there is no way forward, said Zaev.