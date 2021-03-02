Definitely the insufficient production capacity of Pfizer and all other vaccines in the world is the reason for the delay of vaccines in our country. I believe that it is really matter of days. Our country has taken everything necessary to be able to procure vaccines as soon as possible, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Tuesday.

Answering a reporter’s question about the Covid-19 vaccination in the country, he stressed that we are certainly not a member of the European Union and we are outside the EU member states and in such circumstances, as he said, we have taken actions that mean concluding agreements, concluding annexes to contracts, somewhere even advance payment, all with with the ultimate goal of concluding contracts with all existing vaccine manufacturers.

He also said that these days they expect the first deliveries from the direct agreement with Pfizer to arrive in the country.