Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban gestures as he gives a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart (not in picture) at the Hungarian parliament in Budapest on January 3, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Attila KISBENEDEK (Photo credit should read ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images)

The Hungarian government has decided to increase the number of police officers and soldiers serving at the Hungarian-Serbian border due to a growing migration pressure, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.

He said at a press conference that the number of attempts at illegal crossings has exceeded 100 daily.

Orban said the other three Visegrad countries, the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia are ready to contribute to Hungarian border protection efforts at a moment’s notice and added that Hungary would send a police unit to Macedonia to the same end.