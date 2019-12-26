A major search operation has been launched for “a number” of people buried under snow after four avalanches hit Austrian and Swiss ski resorts.

The Austrian ski resort of Angokel experienced three avalanches this morning while the Swiss resort of Andermatt was hit by one.

In Andermatt, local police said at least two people were injured and more are buried after the avalanche swept down a ski slope.

At this stage, the exact number of people involved is not known.

