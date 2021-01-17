The president of Fidesz, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, congratulated Armin Laschet on his election as chairman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Bertalan Havasi, the Hungarian PM’s press officer told Hungarian news agency MTI on Saturday.

In his letter of congratulations Hungarian PM Viktor Orban wrote, “I am convinced that the long-standing cooperation between Fidesz and the CDU has greatly contributed to the development of Hungarian-German relations and the outstanding economic successes of our countries over the past two and a half decades. I look forward to the collaborative work ahead of us, and assure you of my and Fidesz party support in continuing our pragmatic cooperation based on mutual respect.”

The president of the ruling Fidesz party believes they will be able to discuss in person the challenges facing their respective political communities, as well as more broadly those of Hungary and Germany in the near future.