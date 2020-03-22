In her video address, Gordana Dimitrieska Kocoska sent a message to the citizens of Macedonia that in this period of economic crisis we can all help with our behavior. She emphasized that this was a time when we have to support Macedonian production and the domestic economy.

In a period of economic crisis that will continue to deepen we can all help with our behavior. This is a time when we must support Macedonian production and the domestic economy. As in health, let’s behave responsibly and conscientiously in the economy. Buy Macedonian products. With the purchase of Macedonian products we aim to support the domestic economy. Thus you save jobs, help many people to maintain their existence. Because we love Macedonia! Buy Macedonian products! says Dimitrieska Kocoska.