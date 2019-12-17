The Canadian Euromax Resources company has accused the Zaev Government of making a political decision when it withdrew its right to build the large Ilovica copper mine near Strumica. The company said that it is prepared to use all domestic and international legal remedies in the newfound situation.

According to Euromax Resources, this political decision is contrary to publicly stated positions from Government officials, who said that they are going to wait on the Administrative Court to decide on the mining rights. The company points out that the Government’s decision, reached before the court could render its verdict, undermines the rule of law in Macedonia.

Environmentalist groups, often affiliated with the SDSM party, opposed the opening of the mine while SDSM was in the opposition. After the party seized power, Zoran Zaev announced he will re-examine the opposition to the mine, but eventually decided to withdraw the permit. The company reminds Zaev that it is the biggest foreign investor in Macedonia, who has poured in millions in anticipation of the opening of the mine, and that this decision will discourage other potential investors.

The company states that it is very secure in its legal position, and calls the move by the Zaev Government just an unnecessary delay in the opening of new jobs and investments. They also insist that the decision concerns only a portion of the planned investment.