Macedonian tourism will not be significantly affected by the negative effect of the coronavirus. About 7,000-10,000 Chinese tourists annually visit Macedonia, most often as part of regional tours, a relatively small number that has no major impact on the sector, says Agency for Tourism Promotion and Support director Ljupco Janevski.

According to Janevski, our tour operators and accommodation facilities have not yet canceled the tours with Chinese tourists, although this is already the case in some countries in the Balkans and in Europe.