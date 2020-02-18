Macedonian tourism will not be significantly affected by the negative effect of the coronavirus. About 7,000-10,000 Chinese tourists annually visit Macedonia, most often as part of regional tours, a relatively small number that has no major impact on the sector, says Agency for Tourism Promotion and Support director Ljupco Janevski.
According to Janevski, our tour operators and accommodation facilities have not yet canceled the tours with Chinese tourists, although this is already the case in some countries in the Balkans and in Europe.
The share of Asian tourists is not high, and in 2020 we should not expect much effect. It is true that there are a number of canceled groups, but by foreign tour operators, not ours, because in the region and even in Europe there is cancellation of accommodation facilities that do not want to receive guests from China. This has not happened in our country yet and I hope it will not happen, but we have to wait, see how the situation goes, Janevski said at a press conference, answering reporters’ questions.
