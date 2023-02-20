As of Monday midnight, the prices of gasoline Eurosuper BS-95 and of Eurodiesel (D-E V) go up by MKD 0.5 per liter, while the price of Eurosuper BS-98 rises by MKD 1 per liter, according to a decision by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

The new price of Eurosuper BS-95 will be MKD 82.00, Eurosuper BS-98 will cost MKD 84.50, and Eurodiesel (D-E V) MKD 77.00.