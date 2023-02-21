The Ministry of Finance is ready and can immediately enter the international market by issuing the Eurobond, as soon as the procedure for electing the Minister of Justice is completed in the Parliament. I expect the next auction to be successful. Behind this process is a consortium of banks with which the country has successfully issued Eurobonds for 20 years, and there is interest from investors who participated in the auction on March 9 to participate again, noted Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi.

The repeated auction, as Besimi said on the 24 Analysis show, does not entail a financial cost, because it is within the framework of the agreement that the country has with the consortium banks, which have been following us in this process for 20 years.

As soon as the Minister of Justice is elected, we are ready to participate in the market the next day, depending on the ratings of the banks that will indicate which are good positions. And the next transaction will be successful. Investors show interest in bidding again. We release a known product for them, we are not late with payments and they know that. There are no new costs for the repeated procedure, while the interest rate is dictated by the market, stressed Minister Besimi.

He emphasizes that the interest rate will also determine the amount at which the Eurobond will be issued.